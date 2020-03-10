|
Carol Ann (Thompson) Koval
Born: September 5, 1931; in Amery, WI
Died: March 7, 2020; in Streator, IL
Carol Ann (Thompson) Koval left this earthly life surrounded by family, to go to her home in Heaven prepared for her by our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Rev. Fr. Simon Taabu will officiate.Carol's son in law, Deacon Mark Cleary will assist.
Visitation will be from 4-6:30 P.M. Thursday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Carol was born the seventh of ten children to Ralph and Eulalia (Bonnes) Thompson on September 5, 1931 in Amery, Wisconsin. Carol was blessed with step mother Ann and Guadette family after Eulalia's passing.
Carol was baptized and confirmed her faith at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Amery. Carol grew up in Amery living upstairs of the Thompsons blacksmith shop with her large family. Summers were spent swimming in the area lakes and music was a staple in the Thompson family. Many Saturday nights were spent with family and friends dancing at the Thompson home.
Carol graduated from Amery High School and went on to Radiology School in St. Paul, Minnesota and earned her Radiology Technician Certificate, working in St. Paul and later at Streator St. Mary's Hospital.
Carol married Daniel Koval on September 11, 1954 and moved to Streator, IL where they settled and had eight children. Carol was active with Daniel in St. Stephen's parish in the Parent's Club and the Altar and Rosary Society. They enjoyed family and travel in retirement, wintering in Apache Junction, AZ for 15 years. Carol cared for and treasured her family most, hosting many family gatherings with delicious meals and fellowship.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Ann; daughter, Mary Jo Cleary; brothers, Donald, Gene and Gordon; and sisters, Anita Hoehne, Betty Montgomery, Carmen Overby and Catherine Ann Thompson, step brothers and sister Duane and Leroy Gaudette and Shirley Jones and in-laws Mary and Michael Koval and Michael Koval Jr.
Left to mourn are her children Dianne (Alan) Conrad, David, Robert (Debbie), Daniel, Susan (Rob) Drysdale, Michelle (Andrew) Harris and Margaret (Derek) Weise; grandchildren Paul and Mark Conrad, Hayley, Seth, and Caleb Koval, Jane Gordon, Jill and Samantha Koval, Joseph and Michael Cleary, Matthew Koval and Danielle Jacobs; Ali Plesko and Madison Whitaker, Jack and Olivia Harris and Emily Weise; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Norah, Amaris, Sybil, Milo, Gabrielle, Barrett, and Clara; brother, Jerry (Pat) Thompson; sisters, Dode Beyl and Beverly McCreary; son-in-law Mark Cleary, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
