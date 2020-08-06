Carol Jean Holland
Born: May 29, 1934; in Streator, IL
Died: August 4, 2020; in Streator, IL
Carol Jean Holland, 86 of Streator passed away at her residence Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Streator with Rev. William Callister officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Carol was born May 29, 1934 in Streator, a daughter of William and Rose Ann Testa Hansen.
She is survived by two sons, Roger W. (Georgia) Holland of Romeoville and Chris E. Holland of Bloomington; and two grandsons, Ethan C. Holland and Zachary J. Holland. She is also survived by three nieces, Jane Battles, Karen Smith and Merianne Morris; and one nephew, Ronald Ramza.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jaunita Ramza and Marilyn Smith; and a brother, William Hansen.
Carol was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Streator. She had worked at Owens for 20 years and later at Woodland School for over 15 years.