Carol Jean Kirk

Born: June 23, 1953; in Streator, IL

Died: September 17, 2020; in Streator, IL

Carol Jean Kirk, 67 of Streator passed away Thursday morning September 17, 2020 at Heritage Health, Streator.

Graveside services will be held Monday at 1 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born on June 23, 1953 in Streator to James and Gloria Jean (Reaska) Petersen.

Surviving are sons; James (Sadie) Kirk of Streator, Michael (Shannon) Kirk of Streator and James "JC" (Sammatha) Petersen of Streator, grandchildren; Kayla Zadkovich, Lydia (Trevor) Hartman, Ruby Kirk, Summer Kirk, Madison Kirk, Wyatt Zadkovich, Maddox Zadkovich, Levi Petersen, Sawyer Petersen and Harper Petersen, great-grandson Harrison Hartman, brother Carl Petersen of Streator and sister Janice Petersen of Streator.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sons Edward and William Zadkovich, granddaughter Stella Kirk in infancy and grandson Cody William Delehanty.

Carol attended Woodland grade school and Woodland high school. She retired from Ace Hardware and was a member of the Central Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank the Flanagan Rehabilitation Care Center and Heritage Health for the care given to her over the years.

Published in My Web Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
