Carol L. Schmidt
Carol L. Schmidt

Born: June 22, 1960; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 10, 2020; in Streator, IL

Carol L. Schmidt, 60, of rural Streator died Saturday evening (October 10, 2020) at her home.

Private family funeral services will be held with a tree planted in her memory. Cremation rites have been accorded. Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born June 22, 1960 in Chicago; the daughter of Earl and May (Carlson) Schmidt. She grew up in Ransom and attended Streator High School. She and Jeff Harber made their home together the past 40 years. She was a mother, daughter, sister, and best friend.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Streator.

Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day,You can shed a tear because she's gone or you can smile because she has lived. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, or you can do what she would have wanted: smile, open your eyes, love and be kind. Gone with the wind and the wind's gonna take her, Gone with the wind and the wind's gonna take her high, so high.

Carol is survived by, Jeff Harber, rural Streator, three daughters, Chelsie Harber, Streator, Shelbie Harber, Hawaii, Khaylie Harber, Colorado, two grandchildren, one sister, Judy White, Goreville,Illinois and one brother, Chuck (Tanya) Schmidt, Mesquite Texas.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
