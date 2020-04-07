|
Carol Yvonne Roth
Born: May 28, 1936
Died: March 31, 2020
Carol Yvonne Roth, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to the current worldwide health crisis, a private service was held at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Scott County or a .
Carol was born on May 28, 1936 in Rock Island, Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work and education from the former Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. Carol?s Master of Science degree in education was earned at Western Illinois University.
Carol began her teaching career at Hampton Elementary School in Hampton, Illinois. She continued teaching children for over thirty additional years at Monroe and Garfield Elementary Schools in Davenport, Iowa. Following her retirement from the Davenport Community School District, Carol was a classroom volunteer at Monroe Elementary School. The students always looked forward to her weekly current events lesson, weather permitting, of course. Carol continued to enjoy meeting with her retired Hampton and Monroe Elementary teacher friends throughout her retirement.
Carol was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she participated in the 4:30 Mass on Saturday evenings.
Carol always had a smile on her face and a heart full of love, seeing the good in everyone. She enjoyed reading and studying about history, and had a deep sense of patriotism. Carol also enjoyed watching sports and cheering for her Iowa Hawkeyes. She had a great love of animals, as well, especially dogs and cats.
Survivors include the Ceurvorst family of Davenport, Sinon, Stewart, and McConville families of Ottawa, Illinois, and the Bernauer and Roling families, of Rock Island. Carol was a beloved friend to all.
