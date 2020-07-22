Carolyn Raye Pfalzgraf
Born: January 29, 1947
Died: July 20, 2020
Carolyn Raye Pfalzgraf, 73, of Ottawa passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home after a long battle with kidney disease.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 pm, Wednesday, July 22 at the American Legion in Ottawa, with a memorial service at 5:30 pm, officiated by Chaplin Tom Dennis. Private burial will be held at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Carolyn was born January 29, 1947 in Anniston, Missouri to Willie and Mary Sue (Null) Meadows, and moved to Ottawa, Illinois when she was a child. She married Kenneth Pfalzgraf on March 29, 1975. She worked at Value City for over 20 years until she retired.
She was an active member in the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion in Ottawa. She enjoyed bowling and reading. Carolyn was a Chicago sports fan and enjoyed going to games, and she especially loved the White Sox and Bears. She loved her dog and two cats.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ken; her son, David (Connie Sanchez) Pfalzgraf of Ottawa; her daughter, Dawn Chatelain of Nederland, TX; her stepdaughter, Lisa (Paul) Zoran of Ottawa; her step-son, Jeff Pfalzgraf of Ottawa; grandchildren, Corey (Ashley Gipson) Pfalzgraf, Kylee Zoran, Kara Pfalzgraf, Emily Chatelain, Hayley Chatelain; one great-grandson, Cameron Pfalzgraf; her sister-in-law, Karen Sorenson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Bonnie Woodson.
Carolyn's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Compassus Hospice for their care and comfort during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com