Carrie Jane Hancin
Carrie Jane Hancin, 61, of Harrisburg, IL, formerly of Streator, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Evansville, IN. Plans for family services are yet to be determined. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. She was the daughter of Louis J Hancin Sr., and Janette (Centko) Hancin of Streator. Her father preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2010, and her mother preceded her in death on March 9, 2020. She is survived by sisters Marie (Mark) Brandt of Phoenix, AZ and Barbara Hancin of Champaign; brothers Louis Jr. (Christina) Hancin of Streator, Bill (Linda) Hancin of Edelstein and Joe (Marta) Hancin of Chicago. She is also survived by four nieces, four nephews, and one great niece; aunts Ruth Morris of Streator, Germaine Knudsen of Pontiac, Karen Karkless of Streator and Uncle Bill Hancin of Streator. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Aaron Brandt, of Phoenix. Born and raised in Streator, Ms. Hancin attended Grand Ridge Grade School, and graduated from Streator High School. While residing in Streator, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She also worked at Streator Unlimited. Family members remember Carrie for her sense of humor, her laugh, and her ability to make plays on words, her surprising wit, and ability to play Trivial Pursuit. She loved to sing, dance, and make others happy. Her family will fondly remember "Carrie-isms," for years to come. Born on Easter Sunday, her mother called Carrie, "My Easter Angel."
Carrie's family would like to thank the staff at the various group homes, most recently Debra's House in Harrisburg, where she resided and received loving care.
Memorials may be directed to Streator Unlimited.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com