Catherine Ann Adams
Born: April 6, 1929
Died: April 17, 2020
Catherine Ann "Fair" Adams of Sycamore, IL passed away on April 17 of congestive lung failure.
She was born in Platteville, WI on April 6, 1929. She was a third-generation Irish descendant, whose grandfather came from Waterford County Ireland with his family when he was two years old. Catherine was proud of her Irish heritage and very devoted to the Catholic faith and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sycamore.
She met her husband of 66 years, Clifford in Platteville, WI, while he was attending as an engineering student. She worked in the registration office at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville while her husband served in the U.S. Army and then lived in Virginia and Tennessee, eventually settling in Ottawa, Illinois with her family and later moved to Sycamore.
She worked as a teacher's aide at McKinley School in Ottawa and later in the registration office at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL.
Catherine was the dear wife of, and survived by, her husband, Clifford L. Adams of Sycamore, IL.; loving mother of five sons: Clifford R. (Georgia) of Woodbridge, CA; Timothy of Folsom, CA; Gregory of Wexford, PA; Richard (Petra) of Avondale, AZ and Daniel (Susan) of Folsom, CA. She was also the beloved grandmother of, and survived by, five granddaughters (Cassandra, Tania, Claire, Grace and Emma) and three grandsons (Jacob, Matthew and Jeffrey).
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Richard and Teresa "Pross" Fair and her brother Richard J. Fair all of Platteville, WI.
Butala Funeral Home of Sycamore is handling the arrangements and a memorial service will he held at a later date.
