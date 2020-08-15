1/1
Catherine M. Cherveny
Catherine M. Cherveny

Born: January 25, 1921; in Streator, IL

Died: August 13, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Catherine M. Cherveny, 99, of Streator passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion nursing home in Ottawa.

Private services will be held at Solon-Telford Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Burial will be at St. Stephen's Cemetery.

Catherine was born January 25, 1921 in Streator to Albert and Katherine (Bednarczyk) Grzonka. She married George A. Cherveny on November 27, 1943. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1970.

She is survived by her children: Carol (Bernard) Wysocki of Wisconsin; Clarence Cherveny of Streator; Ron Cherveny of North Carolina; Kathy Piraino of Streator; George (Irina) Cherveny of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Bryan Scott of Chicago; Luke Cherveny of Massachusetts; Megan (Brandon) Danz of Pennsylvania; Eve (nee Cherveny) Ragins of Washington; two great-granddaughters Magdalene Danz and Anne Danz; and many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Ann Meitus, Mary O'Brokta, Nellie Harcharik, Rose Cameron, Antoinette Simko, and Tillie Noon; her brothers Joseph Grzonka (in infancy) and Stanley Grzonka; and her son-in-law, Lawrence Piraino.

Catherine attended local schools and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish. She worked at Thatcher Glass and retired in 1982. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and embroidering. She was an avid baseball fan since her youth and enjoyed watching Major League Baseball, being both an avid Cubs and Cardinal fan. She was a dedicated bowler, finally retiring from the sport after 67 years of active league participation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charitable organization of the donor's choice.


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
