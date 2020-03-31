|
|
Cathy I. Bloomer
Born: November 13, 1954; in Ottawa, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Maquon, IL
Cathy I. Bloomer, age 65, died at 11:10 A.M. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home in Maquon, Illinois.
She was born on November 13, 1954 in Ottawa, Illinois the daughter of Harold James and Florence Mae (Morrison) Locke, whom precede her in death. On December 12, 1992 she married Alan T. Bloomer in Galesburg, Illinois.
She leaves behind her husband, Alan T. Bloomer of Maquon, Illinois; one son: James A. Bloomer of Maquon, Illinois; three step-children: Steven (Shelly) Bloomer of Maquon, Illinois, Jamie (Chad) Way of Rural Gilson, Illinois, and Christine Mason of Rural Yates City, Illinois; seven step grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren. Also, two sisters: Linda (Earl) Grooms of Ottawa, Illinois and Mary Lou Shomas of Ottawa, Illinois; one brother, Harold "Bud" Locke of Ottawa, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
Cathy owned and operated Moonbeams Salon in Maquon, Illinois for nine years and worked as a cook and caretaker at the Trulson and Froelich House in Galesburg, Illinois. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Illinois. She enjoyed horseback riding and cooking. She loved being with family and friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Services will take place at a later date in her home town of Ottawa, Illinois. Memorial contribution may be made to the Maquon Fire Department. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.