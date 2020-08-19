Cecil C. Corcoran



Born: October 25th, 1923; rural LaSalle Co., IL



Died: August 12th, 2020; in Gibson City, IL



Cecil C. "Dutch" Corcoran age 96 passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2020 in Gibson City, IL. Dutch was born in rural LaSalle County, Illinois on October 25th, 1923 to Thomas A. and Helen (Fitzgerald) Corcoran. He married Marian Batterham on February 14th, 1948 in Earlville, Illinois. Cecil lived in LaSalle County and was engaged in farming all of his working life with his father, brother Francis, and son Timothy.



Cecil is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Marian Batterham Corcoran, His children Paula (George) Kiefer, Stephanie (Scott) Boltz, and Timothy (Leah) Corcoran, His beloved grandchildren Kristina Messenger, Molly Bierman, Beth Senger, Melissa Kelley, Meghan Boltz, Matthew Boltz, Sonja Gregg, Patrick Corcoran, Collin Corcoran, and Kelsie Gallegos, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Mary Angela in infancy, his sisters Rita and Bernice Corcoran and Mary (Edward) Joyce, his brothers Francis Corcoran, and Thomas (Doris) Corcoran, and one great-granddaughter, Eva Gregg.



There will be no visitation. A private memorial mass for the family will be celebrated at St. Theresa Church in Earlville, Illinois on Saturday, August 22nd 2020 at 11 o'clock with interment of ashes immediately following at St. Theresa Cemetery in Earlville. Arrangements by Beverage Family Funeral Home Sandwich, Illinois.





