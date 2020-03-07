Home

Charles Dulian

Charles Dulian Obituary
Charles Edward Dulian

Charles "Ed" Dulian, 75 of Boynton Beach, FL passed away surrounded by his family on March 3rd 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Marsha L. Dulian; his daughter Marnie Dulian and Robert Alvarado of Shelby, NC; his daughter and son-in-law Mindie and Brett Noroski; his two granddaughters, Alexis and Ashley Noroski; his sisters Sharon Trager of Marseilles, IL; Marilyn Debernardi of Naplate, IL and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by many family members and close friends.

Ed was a graduate of Ottawa High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with AT&T for 32 years. He retired in 1998 and moved to Florida where he could pursue his love of golf year round. He will be remembered for his love of life, family, and friends.

A "Celebration of his Life" will be held in his honor.
