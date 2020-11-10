Charles E. Rinkenberger
Born: October 31, 1924; in Lacon, IL
Died: November 8, 2020; in Streator, IL
Charles E. Rinkenberger, 96 of Streator passed away Sunday evening (Nov. 8, 2020) at a private care facility in Streator.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator with Pastor John Gutz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 at the funeral home Friday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be followed and Masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Charlie was born October 31, 1924 in Lacon, IL, a son of Charles C. and Cecil May Buck Rinkenberger. He married Ruth Christensen on June 20, 1949. She survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Thelma Chionie of Toluca; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Evelyn Smith; and two brothers, Clifford and Duane.
Charlie was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowling and golfing at Twin Creeks Golf Course.
Charlie had served in the US Air Force during WWII. He had worked for Owens IL Savings and Loan, Sundstrand, Citizens Loan in Streator and Streator Home Savings.
He was a member of the American Legion and a 55 year member of the Lions Club.
Obituary may be read and condolences left at www.hagifuneralhome.com
.
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator 815-672-2420