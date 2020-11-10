1/1
Charles E. Rinkenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Rinkenberger

Born: October 31, 1924; in Lacon, IL

Died: November 8, 2020; in Streator, IL

Charles E. Rinkenberger, 96 of Streator passed away Sunday evening (Nov. 8, 2020) at a private care facility in Streator.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator with Pastor John Gutz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 at the funeral home Friday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be followed and Masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Charlie was born October 31, 1924 in Lacon, IL, a son of Charles C. and Cecil May Buck Rinkenberger. He married Ruth Christensen on June 20, 1949. She survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Thelma Chionie of Toluca; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Evelyn Smith; and two brothers, Clifford and Duane.

Charlie was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowling and golfing at Twin Creeks Golf Course.

Charlie had served in the US Air Force during WWII. He had worked for Owens IL Savings and Loan, Sundstrand, Citizens Loan in Streator and Streator Home Savings.

He was a member of the American Legion and a 55 year member of the Lions Club.

Obituary may be read and condolences left at www.hagifuneralhome.com.

Hagi Funeral Home

205 High Street

Streator 815-672-2420


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hagi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved