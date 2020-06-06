Charles E. Robertson
Born: August 20, 1936; in Talorville, IL
Died: June 4, 2020; in Streator, IL
Charles E. Robertson, 83 of Streator passed away Thursday afternoon (June 4, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association.
Charles was born August 20, 1936 in Taylorville a son of Jeremiah and Jewell Robertson. He married Betty Lou Jason Moore on April 28, 1987 in Streator. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2017.
Surviving are step-children, Evelyn Moore, Joyce (Rick) Ford, Danny Paul Collins and Allen Collins; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Helen Marie; his second wife, Betty Lou; step-sons, Richard Moore, Charles Moore, Kenneth Moore, Gerald Moore; sisters, Virginia, Gladys, Dorothy, Lula Belle, Shirley and Betty; and two brothers, Allen Lee and Kenneth.
Charles served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Church of the Streator First Assembly of God and an AARP member.
Charles had a passion for Music and was devoted man of God.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.