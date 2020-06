Charles E. RobertsonBorn: August 20, 1936; in Talorville, ILDied: June 4, 2020; in Streator, ILCharles E. Robertson, 83 of Streator passed away Thursday afternoon (June 4, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association Charles was born August 20, 1936 in Taylorville a son of Jeremiah and Jewell Robertson. He married Betty Lou Jason Moore on April 28, 1987 in Streator. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2017.Surviving are step-children, Evelyn Moore, Joyce (Rick) Ford, Danny Paul Collins and Allen Collins; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Helen Marie; his second wife, Betty Lou; step-sons, Richard Moore, Charles Moore, Kenneth Moore, Gerald Moore; sisters, Virginia, Gladys, Dorothy, Lula Belle, Shirley and Betty; and two brothers, Allen Lee and Kenneth.Charles served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Church of the Streator First Assembly of God and an AARP member.Charles had a passion for Music and was devoted man of God.Condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at hagifuneralhome.com Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator, IL.