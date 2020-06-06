Charles E. Robertson
Charles E. Robertson

Born: August 20, 1936; in Talorville, IL

Died: June 4, 2020; in Streator, IL

Charles E. Robertson, 83 of Streator passed away Thursday afternoon (June 4, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association.

Charles was born August 20, 1936 in Taylorville a son of Jeremiah and Jewell Robertson. He married Betty Lou Jason Moore on April 28, 1987 in Streator. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2017.

Surviving are step-children, Evelyn Moore, Joyce (Rick) Ford, Danny Paul Collins and Allen Collins; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Helen Marie; his second wife, Betty Lou; step-sons, Richard Moore, Charles Moore, Kenneth Moore, Gerald Moore; sisters, Virginia, Gladys, Dorothy, Lula Belle, Shirley and Betty; and two brothers, Allen Lee and Kenneth.

Charles served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Church of the Streator First Assembly of God and an AARP member.

Charles had a passion for Music and was devoted man of God.

Condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at hagifuneralhome.com.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator, IL.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
