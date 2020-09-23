1/1
Charles Edward Ingram
Charles Edward Ingram

Born: May 20, 1935; in Naples, IL

Died: September 19, 2020; in Streator, IL

Charles Edward Ingram, 85 of Streator passed away suddenly Saturday September 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 67 years, Gladys (Louderback).

A visitation will be Tuesday from 10 AM -12 Noon at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.

Charles was born May 20, 1935 in Naples, IL to Fred and Lottie (Surratt) Ingram. Charles married Gladys Louderback on June 22, 1953.

Also surviving are, daughter Elizabeth Scowden of Streator, son Ron (Dawn) Ingram of Morris, grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Scowden, Scott Ingram, and Christopher (Alexa) Ingram, family friends Carol Poe of Hopkinsville, KY, Diane Schultz of Long Point, and Jane Nadler of Wenona.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Charles Scowden.

He retired from Owens Illinois Glass and he enjoyed baking for special occasions and as farm hand in his earlier years. Charles and his wife Gladys enjoyed traveling and camping across the United States.

Funeral services will be at 12Noon at the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
