Charles F. Slack Sr.
Born: September 6, 1940; in Elizabethtown, KY
Died: July 4, 2020; in Princeton, IL
Charles "Chuck" F. Slack Sr. 79 of Streator passed away Saturday (July 4, 2020) at the Aperion Health Care in Princeton.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held Thursday from 5 -7 pm at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday at 7 pm at the funeral home with social distancing be followed. Private burial will be in the Dieterich Cemetery, Deiterich, IL.
Chuck was born on September 6, 1940 in Elizabethtown, KY to Herbert and Dolly (Peters) Slack. He married Wilma Mc Schooler on July 25, 1959. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2013.
Surviving are children; Anna Blue of Pontiac, Belinda (Gary) Ondrey of Streator, Colleen (Scott) Behrens of Streator and Charles (Deanna) Slack Jr of Davenport, IA, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brothers; James (Janice) Slack of Indiana, Thomas (Mary) Reel of Streator, Gordon "Dean" (Kathy) Reel of Louisiana, sisters; Beatrice (Andrew) Danko of Streator and Frances (the late Dave) Frey of Kentucky, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Rudy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Wilma, step-father Ted Reel, grandson Michael Eggers, brothers; Richard and Herbert and sisters; Helen Preston and Mary Hatfield.
Chuck attended the school of "Hard Knocks". He retired from Anchor Glass in 1994. He was a member of the Sandyford Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed gambling, crappie fishing, watching the Chicago Cubs and wrestling.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Hospice Program or to the American Cancer Society
.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703www.winterrowdfh.com