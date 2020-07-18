1/1
Charles G. Revell
Charles G. Revell

Born: August 10, 1961

Died: July 13, 2020

On Monday, July 13th 2020, Charles G. Revell lost his very short battle to cancer. Charles was born on August 10th 1961 to Phyllis and Adrian Revell in Ottawa Illinois. That is where he met and married the love of his life Pam Crisman Revell. Charley and Pam were blessed with 2 amazing children during their 36 year marriage. Heather was his baby girl and Nathan was his best buddy.

Charley loved spending time with his family and always had something to say to make you laugh. He was blunt, opinionated and the most honest, caring man you would ever meet.

Charley is survived by his loving wife Pam of Mountain View Ar. his children Heather (Matt) Revell of Benton and his son Nathan Revell at home. His mother Phyllis Revell his sister Angela Revell and his brother Mark (Steve)Bruns- Revell all of Ottawa Illinois. His Father in law James Crisman of Melbourne, Ar. several nephews, nieces and many more extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Adrian Revell and his mother in law Nancy Crisman.

Charley was few on words in conversation but his legacy will be one that is remembered by all who knew him.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
