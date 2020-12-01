Charles L. Clairmont
Born: June 16, 1944; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Charles L. "Chuck" Clairmont, 76, of Marseilles passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Chuck was born June 16, 1944 in Ottawa to Howard F. and Marjorie L. (Tures) Clairmont. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1967. On September 8, 1965, Chuck married Ruby Gustafson, and together they had four children. He retired from Caterpillar in 2008. He married Gladys Sanders on July 9, 1996 in Ottawa; she passed away June 24, 2015.
He is survived by his four sons, Brian (Marilyn), Craig, Kevin (Julie), and Jason (Crystal) Clairmont; fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jon (Shirley) Clairmont. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother, Frank; and his granddaughter, Rachel.
Memorials can be directed to the family.
