1/1
Charles L. "Chuck" Clairmont
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Clairmont

Born: June 16, 1944; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Charles L. "Chuck" Clairmont, 76, of Marseilles passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Chuck was born June 16, 1944 in Ottawa to Howard F. and Marjorie L. (Tures) Clairmont. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1967. On September 8, 1965, Chuck married Ruby Gustafson, and together they had four children. He retired from Caterpillar in 2008. He married Gladys Sanders on July 9, 1996 in Ottawa; she passed away June 24, 2015.

He is survived by his four sons, Brian (Marilyn), Craig, Kevin (Julie), and Jason (Crystal) Clairmont; fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jon (Shirley) Clairmont. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother, Frank; and his granddaughter, Rachel.

Memorials can be directed to the family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved