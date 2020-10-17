Charles Lawrence Dorton



Born: August 18, 1954



Died: October 9, 2020



Charles Lawrence (Larry) Dorton, 66, passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was born on August 18, 1954 in Sanford, FL.



Larry is survived by his wife Ellen (McGuire) Dorton, his daughters Nichole Dorton, Roxanne Dorton, Karissa Dorton, Amanda Dorton, 5 grandchildren, his mother Donna Dorton, and his siblings Marcia Jennings (Gary), Gary Dorton (Cherie), Julie Lovell (Morris), Bobbie Husted (Jerry), Mary Grennan (Joe), Wanda Schultz (Jerry).



He was preceded in death by his father Charles Langley Dorton.



Larry loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite team the Chicago Cubs.



A private memorial service will be held in Ocala, FL following cremation. Memorials may be directed to the family.





