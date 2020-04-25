|
Charles Noah Morrall
Born: July 20, 1938; in Marseilles, IL
Died: April 24, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Charles Noah Morrall, 81, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be private with Deacon Ron Wackerlin officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles was born July 20, 1938, in Marseilles, to Charles O. and Ethel (Hudkins) Morrall. In 1957, he married Elizabeth ?Betty? Pallai of Marseilles, who preceded him in death in 2009.
He served in the U.S. Army. From 1960-1961, he was stationed in Germany during the Cold War Era. He was employed by Caterpillar until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked for Clover Technologies. Charlie served on the Manlius Township Board. He was a member he Marseilles Moose Lodge and a past governor, a member of the Marseilles Lion?s Club, and the Marseilles American Legion Post 235.
During high school, he played football. His love of sports led him to play semi-pro baseball with his Uncle Toots Morrall. He umpired softball for many years after he stopped playing. Charlie was an avid bowler. Most of all, he loved his family.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Veronica (Hugh) Williams of Marseilles; one son, Dean Morrall of Seneca; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Helen Baker of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; sister, Doris Thompson; granddaughter, Elizabeth Williams; and great-grandson, Will Jackson.
