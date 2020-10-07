1/1
Charles P. Zulz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles P. Zulz

Born: October 14, 1935; in Wenona, IL

Died: October 4, 2020; in Wenona, IL

Deacon Charles P. Zulz, 84, of Wenona passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Friday in St. Mary's Church in Wenona with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with full military honors. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4-7:00 PM with a rosary to follow. Additional visitation will be Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlie was born in Wenona on October 14, 1935 to Frank J. and Helen (Konetski) Zulz Sr. He served with the US Navy on the USS Yorktown from July 1954 to July 1956 and continuing with the Naval Reserves until 1961. He married Mary Carnduff on October 20, 1956. Deacon Zulz worked at Owens Illinois in Streator, as part-time police officer in Wenona, and in pastoral care at Illinois Valley Community Hospital. He was ordained as a permanent Deacon of Diocese of Peoria on May 18, 2002.

Charlie loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, being a handyman, and taking communion to and visiting the home bound for the parishes of St. Mary in Wenona, St. Ann in Toluca, St. Patrick in Minonk, and St. John in Lostant.

Deacon Zulz is survived by one daughter Michelle Rippel of Rutland; three sons Mark (Mary Jo) Zulz of Washburn, Matthew Zulz of Wenona, and Mike (Sheila) Zulz of Bloomington; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren with one on the way; and one sister Rita Marshall of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary on December 23, 2004; three grandchildren Jeremy, Adam, and Charles Zulz; one sister Kathryn Harms; and one brother Frank J. Zulz Jr.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved