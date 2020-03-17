|
Charles R. Harloff
Born: May 31, 1936; in Lacon, IL
Died: March 13, 2020; in Peru, IL
Charles R. Harloff, 83, of Oglesby, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.
A prayer service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. Thomas Otto of St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle officiating. Graveside services will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Charlie was born May 31, 1936 in Lacon to Herman and Mary (Lorance) Harloff. He married Patricia A. Glupczynski on February 16, 1957 at St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle.
Charlie was a hardworking farmer and an avid John Deere toy collector.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol (Glen) Myer of Dimmick Twp. and Janice (Tom) Ryan of Wheaton; his brother, Jack Harloff of LaSalle and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia on April 1, 2013 and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Janice Ryan, Tom Ryan, Glen Myer, Marcia Robertson and Tom Hodgson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in his name.
