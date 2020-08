Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Bliss



Charles (Chaz) Raymond Bliss, 55, of Streator, IL, passed away on May 2, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 AM until 12 noon at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral on Friday at noon at the funeral home. Family is requesting that face masks be worn while attending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store