Charley R. Elder
Born: March 30, 1939; in Streator, IL
Died: November 8, 2020; in Toluca, IL
Charley R. Elder, 81, of Streator passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Aperion Care in Toluca.
Private graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Streator.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born March 30, 1939 in Streator he was the son of Sherman and Lucille (Murphy) Elder.
He is survived by daughters, Diana (Larry) Hood of Minier, Debbie Hofferberth of Tavares, Florida, Denise (Rick) McGivern of North Carolina and Tracy (Jim) Gretter of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Ethel Bentley of Normal and Shirley (Harold) Walker of Bloomington; many grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his lifelong companion of over 30 years, Jamilla Khan; sisters, Joanne Lynch and Juanita Butler; and a brother, Tom Elder.
Born and raised in Streator he attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School. He lived in the Buffalo Grove and Park Ridge area for over 30 years and lived in Streator the rest of his life. He was affiliated with the Salvation Army.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com
Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364 815-672-2320