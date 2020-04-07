|
Christopher R. Majernik
Born: September 26, 1984
Died: April 2, 2020
Christopher R. "Chris" Majernik, 35 of Streator passed away Thursday evening (April 2, 2020) at his residence.
Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the family's wishes, services will be private. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor?s choice. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.
Chris was born September 26, 1984 in Streator, a son of Lawrence S. and Michelle A. (McClellan) Majernik. He is survived by his father, Larry of Streator; a sister, Jessica (Rick) Hazen of Olyphant, PA; a brother, Nicholas (Cheng-Wei) Majernik of Bayard, NE; a niece, Sophia; and a nephew, Yung-Yung. Also surviving are his maternal Grandmother, Shirley McLellan and Paternal Grandmother, Ann Majernik both of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle; and grandfathers, Jason McClellan and John Majernik.
Chris graduated from Woodland High School and worked as an associate at the Results Company in Streator. He enjoyed collecting and playing Magic Cards. He liked working on his computer and helping others with their computer problems.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hagifuenralhome.com