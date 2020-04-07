My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Majernik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher R. Majernik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher R. Majernik Obituary
Christopher R. Majernik

Born: September 26, 1984

Died: April 2, 2020

Christopher R. "Chris" Majernik, 35 of Streator passed away Thursday evening (April 2, 2020) at his residence.

Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the family's wishes, services will be private. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor?s choice. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.

Chris was born September 26, 1984 in Streator, a son of Lawrence S. and Michelle A. (McClellan) Majernik. He is survived by his father, Larry of Streator; a sister, Jessica (Rick) Hazen of Olyphant, PA; a brother, Nicholas (Cheng-Wei) Majernik of Bayard, NE; a niece, Sophia; and a nephew, Yung-Yung. Also surviving are his maternal Grandmother, Shirley McLellan and Paternal Grandmother, Ann Majernik both of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle; and grandfathers, Jason McClellan and John Majernik.

Chris graduated from Woodland High School and worked as an associate at the Results Company in Streator. He enjoyed collecting and playing Magic Cards. He liked working on his computer and helping others with their computer problems.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.hagifuenralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hagi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -