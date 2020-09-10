Clarence H. Campbell
Born: March 19, 1925; in Casey's Creek, KY
Died: September 5, 2020; in Wytheville VA
Clarence Herman Campbell, 95, of 980 Sheffey School Rd, Wytheville VA died on September 5, 2020 at 2:35 am at his home after a brief illness. Remains were cremated and will be interred at a private family ceremony at Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery with full military rites. A celebration of life service for Clarence Campbell will be held at Wytheville First Church of God 1135 Cove Road, with the Rev Donn Sunshine officiating on September 25 at 1:00 PM.
Mr. Campbell was born March 19, 1925 in Casey's Creek, Kentucky to Reverend Jesse David and Celia (Osborne) Campbell. He married Joan Evolyn Godwin on February 3, 1951 in Valparaiso, Indiana. He served his country in World War II in the South Pacific. He lived the majority of his life in Ottawa IL and relocated to VA to be closer to his family. He was a member of the Wytheville First Church of God. He retired from Libbey Owens Ford, Ottawa IL in 1987 after 34 years of service. He was a devout Christian, a fun and loving father, Papa and Great Papa, a plaster crafter, an avid mushroom hunter, gardener and fisherman.
He is survived by his 3 children, a son, Clarence "Butch" (Connie) Campbell of Max Meadows, VA; two daughters, Laurie (Craig) Tessmer of Lexington NC; Rene' (Robert) of Mooresville NC. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and twelve great - grandchildren; they all survive him. He is also survived by two brothers, Earl Campbell, Campbellsville KY and Willard Campbell, Springfield MA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Joan, his parents, six sisters Connie Lester, Bonnie Cox, Belle Kessler, Edna Dixon, Rose Williams, Barbara Cowen and three brothers Albert, Howard and Charles "Junior" Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child of Promise PO Box 2316 Anderson IN 46018-2316 or Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia 1155 N 4th St Wytheville VA. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com
. Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville VA is serving the Campbell family.