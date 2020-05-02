Clifford H. Elliott
Clifford H. Elliott

Born: May 8, 1928; in Marseilles, IL

Died: April 29, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Clifford H. Elliott, 91, of Marseilles, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Ottawa Pavilion.

Due to the world-wide pandemic, services will be private with Deacon Ron Wackerlin officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles.

Cliff was born May 8, 1928, in Marseilles, to James "Frank" and Ider (Osborne) Elliott. He married Ermalinda "Arlene" Rosales of Ottawa, who passed away February 10, 1961. On July 30, 1963, he married Lucia Chiovatero Morello of Marseilles, who survives.

He graduated from Marseilles High School in the class of 1946. He was a long time member of St Joseph's Catholic Church. He was employed by National Phosphate as an electrical supervisor until his retirement. He worked as a farmer, in refrigeration, as a plant supervisor and caretaker. He was a very gifted and talented man. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and camping.

Cliff will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He was a pillar of strength to us all.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Lucia; his children, Linda (Paul) Smith of Ottawa, Elizabeth (Paul) Torchia of Belvidere, David Elliott of Marseilles, Clifford Elliott of Marseilles, and James (Nancy) Elliott of Marseilles; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Katy) Smith of OK, Ryan (Allison) Smith of Chicago, Dustin Mathes of CO, and Clayton Torchia of Belvidere; one great-granddaughter, Genevieve Smith of OK; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ermalinda; three brothers, Claudie, Millard "Donald", and Lee "Fonzie" Elliott; four sisters, Rosie Elliott, Lettie Gabehart, Maggie "Dee" Waldron, and Melissa "Lissie" Lowe; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Elliott.

Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.
