Clifford R. Peddicord
Clifford R. Peddicord, age 83, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.
A Celebration of Life for Clifford and his son, Darryl will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Marcia Peddicord, CLM officiating. Interment of Clifford, Darlene and Darryl's cremated remains will follow in Grand Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors by the Ottawa American Legion Post 33 Veterans Group Honor Guard. Visitation will be from Noon till service time at the funeral home.
Clifford was born September 11, 1936 in Ottawa, Illinois, a son of Clifford Adelbert and Catherine Adair (Sutton) Peddicord. He married Darlene Ann Goodmonson August 13, 1960 in Chicago. She preceded him in death April 15, 2001. Clifford is survived by his children, Kathleen (Michael) Muffitt, and Steven (Sharon) Peddicord; grandchildren, Erick (Camille) Lang, Jonathan Peddicord; and Jenna Peddicord. He also leaves sisters-in-law, Doris and Marcia Peddicord; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Steinhour. He was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Peddicord; three brothers, John Dean, Robert C. and James S. Peddicord; and a sister, Mary Susan Steinhour.
Clifford proudly served his country in both the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Captain and Navy where he served as a Commander. He was a retired physician and radiologist. Clifford loved history and participated in different war re-enactments. He enjoyed building black-powder guns and building very detailed model ships out of wood. Clifford was a gourmet chef who enjoyed reading, but most important to him was his family and the many memorable times spent with them. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer Foundation. To share a memory or light a candle, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.