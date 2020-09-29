Coleen Spurling
Born: March 25, 1946; in Lincoln, IL
Died: September 24, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Coleen Spurling, age 74, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Celebration of Life for family and invited guests will be at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cheri Stewart officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt Spurling, Jeff Dulian, Adam Cap, Jim Toynton, Ryan Leifheit, and Mark Long. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Stewart, Jim Read, Hal Carder and John Meyers. In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for visitation and service.
Coleen was born March 25, 1946 in Lincoln, Illinois, to Paul and Audrey (Milligan) Miller. She married her high school sweetheart, Terry Spurling, also of Lincoln, at the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, on October 13, 1964. Terry passed away April 20, 2016. Coleen was later united in a civil service to George Dulian on November 17, 2018, and was then blessed with an even bigger extended family.
Coleen is survived by her loving husband George; one son, Steve ( Diane) Spurling of St. Charles, IL; her daughter, Jodi (fiancé Traci Willet) Spurling of Ottawa, IL; her sister, Glenna (Dohn) Read of Normal, IL; three grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, and Matt Spurling, all of St. Charles, IL; a sister-in-law, Barb Spurling of Bloomington, IL; a brother- in -law Larry ( Cindy) Spurling of Ohio; step children, Jody (Adam) Cap, Jeff ( Dolores) Dulian, and Matt ( Melvin) Dulian; step grandchildren, Kailey and Avery Cap; and a god-son, Hal (Tammy) Carder. She is also survived by very close special friends, Jim (Rosa) Toynton and their daughters, Sydney, Randi, and Maddy and their grandson, Finn. Coleen was preceded in death by her parents and a half sister Jeannie Cowser.
Coleen was the Developmental Director at Easter Seals for over 20 years and served in many capacities while there. She was active in PTA, a Cub and Campfire Leader, and was also involved in the Junior Women's Club in Ottawa for over 9 years. Coleen held her church and her church family very close to her heart. She was vital to the church as one of the church's head kitchen volunteers, always ready to organize a funeral or church luncheon and the annual Spaghetti Supper. She loved spending time gardening, making homemade cards for family and friends, playing with her beloved dog, Miko, and making her legendary sugar cookies. You never saw her without a smile on her face.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
