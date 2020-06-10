Connie Rae Orsburn
Connie Rae Orsburn

Born: November 19, 1951; in Aurora, IL

Died: June 7, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Connie Rae Orsburn, 68, of Norway, IL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Connie was born November 19, 1951, in Aurora, IL, to Claude and Alberta (Crisman) Odum. She married Leroy Orsburn on December 3, 1971 at her parent's home in Seneca.

Connie was a fantastic wife, mother and friend. She was very artistic, and made beautiful oil paintings, often for other people. Additionally, She was skilled at refinishing furniture, was an excellent cook, and worked diligently to maintain her beautiful yard/flower garden. She loved live music, particularly blues and rock, and attended many concerts with friends. Connie was also an avid White Sox and Bears fan, watching most of their games with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy Orsburn; her two children, Christopher and Amanda Orsburn; her siblings, Mary (Steve) Porter, David (Angie) Odum, Kathy (John) Phelan, Sue (John) Carrier, and Marty (Vicki) Odum.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Claude Odum, Jr.

A memorial in Connie's honor will be held at a later date. Cremation rights have been accorded to the Ottawa Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
