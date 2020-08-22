Coralee Green
Born: October 13, 1939; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 18, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Coralee Green, 80, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Coralee was born October 13, 1939 in Ottawa to Ira and Margaret (Miller) Grady. She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church and a past president of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Coralee enjoyed going to local softball games, baking, and crafting. She loved to dance with her sister and travel with her friends.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Bill) Hardee of Ottawa, Peggy (John) Grote of Braidwood, and Missey (Jim) Murphy of Ottawa; ten grandchildren, Shannon Ohlendorf, Justin (David) Hardee-Keys, Aimee (Josh Cooper) Hardee, Jaime (Rodger) Fought Jr., Kelsey (Devin) Hale, James Hardee, Dustin Riebe, Jesse (Jessica) Riebe, Paige (Matt) Holdridge, and Jonathan (Alex) Grote; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan, Bryce, Braydon, Jonny, Emmalee, and Braidon; three siblings, Kay(Ron) Fleming, Tom (Jan) Grady, and Debbie (Greg) Ludwig; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tommy, in infancy; Son in law, Zane Scheibly; her brother in law, Ron Fleming; and her ex-husband, Jerry Green.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
