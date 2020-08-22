1/1
Coralee Green
Coralee Green

Born: October 13, 1939; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 18, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Coralee Green, 80, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Coralee was born October 13, 1939 in Ottawa to Ira and Margaret (Miller) Grady. She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church and a past president of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Coralee enjoyed going to local softball games, baking, and crafting. She loved to dance with her sister and travel with her friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Bill) Hardee of Ottawa, Peggy (John) Grote of Braidwood, and Missey (Jim) Murphy of Ottawa; ten grandchildren, Shannon Ohlendorf, Justin (David) Hardee-Keys, Aimee (Josh Cooper) Hardee, Jaime (Rodger) Fought Jr., Kelsey (Devin) Hale, James Hardee, Dustin Riebe, Jesse (Jessica) Riebe, Paige (Matt) Holdridge, and Jonathan (Alex) Grote; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan, Bryce, Braydon, Jonny, Emmalee, and Braidon; three siblings, Kay(Ron) Fleming, Tom (Jan) Grady, and Debbie (Greg) Ludwig; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tommy, in infancy; Son in law, Zane Scheibly; her brother in law, Ron Fleming; and her ex-husband, Jerry Green.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
August 21, 2020
Patti Myers
August 20, 2020
hi my is troy fleming coralee was my aunt i will never stop missing her she taught me how to drive i hope she can rest in peace. i love you with all my heart.
Troy Fleming
