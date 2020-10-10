Cory Lyn Kreitzer
Born: April 28, 1978; Streator
Died: October 7, 2020; Normal
NORMAL – Cory Lyn Kreitzer, 42, of Normal and formerly of Streator, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer at her residence in Normal.
Private services will be held at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of the arrangements.
Born April 28, 1978 in Streator, she was the daughter of Richard "Rick" and Leann (Morton) Liptak. She married David D. Kreitzer on August 2, 2002.
She is survived by her husband, David Kreitzer of Normal; their children, Madelyn, Evan and Charlotte Kreitzer, all of Normal; her mother, Leann Liptak of Streator; a sister, Mandy (Scott) Rick of Louisville, Kentucky; maternal grandfather, Robert Keen of Streator; uncles, Rob (Tina) Keen of Streator and Jim (Ralene) Liptak of Crandall, Texas; mother and father in law, Doug and Susan Kreitzer of Delaware, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Michael (Deveau) Kreitzer of Goshen, Kentucky; and several cousins and many loving friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard "Rick" Liptak; paternal grandparents, Donald and Mary Liptak; and her maternal grandmother, Shirlye Keen.
Born and raised in Streator, she attended Streator Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1996. She later attended Illinois State University and earned a degree in Business Administration. Cory and David met while working for Enterprise in Bloomington after graduation. They later moved to Columbus, Ohio for a few years before returning back to the area. She worked for Growmark and State Farm in Bloomington for a few years.
After her diagnosis of stage IV metastatic breast cancer in 2015, Cory became an independent consultant for Beautycounter, which advocates for the use of non-harmful chemicals in their products. She was passionate about being an advocate not only for herself, but also to help others and for the safety of future generations. She also became very involved with METAvivor, a non-profit group dedicated to research specifically for those fighting metastatic stage IV cancer. She never let cancer define her life, but she truly lived as she fought. She was an advocate for others fighting cancer and an inspiration to everyone who witnessed the way she approached life. She and her family also enjoyed camping on the weekends in the summer with their friends and campground family. Cory lit up every room she entered. Her family and friends were the most important to her and it is evident in the impact and legacy she now leaves. She loved and lived well, and she will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
She was a member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Cory's memory to a fund to be established for Cory's children. or donations can be made to METAvivor (metavivor.org
) in Cory's name.
