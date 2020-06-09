Curt Thomas Cusac
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curt Thomas Cusac

Born: September 17, 1980; in Peoria, IL

Died: June 4, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Curt Thomas Cusac, 39, of Toluca, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1:30 am in Peoria.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, IL. Groups of 10 at a time will be allowed to visit and social distancing will be followed. Private family services will be held Wednesday at the memorial home. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Toluca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brycen Cusac Educational Fund or the American Diabetes Association.

Curt was born September 17, 1980, in Peoria, IL to Thomas and Julie (Berenz) Cusac.

Surviving are his parents, Thomas of Toluca and Julie (the late Henry) Berenz of Sycamore; his son, Brycen Cusac; his grandmother, Marge Cusac, of Rutland; his siblings, Matthew, of Toluca; Brianna, of Cornell; Austin, of Rutland and Trevor, of Toluca; his step-brother, Josh Potter, of Olathe, KS, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

His step-father, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandfather preceded him in death.Curt was a member of the Laborers Union Local # 996, Roanoke, where he showed a strong work ethic and many talents.

He will be remembered for his love of bowling, smoking meats, spending time with family and friends, and most of all, his love for his son and the many activities they shared, including watching monster trucks, playing Playstation and having Nerf gun battles. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL 61369
(815) 452-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Curt. He was always a sweet funny guy to be around. Prayers sent to all his family and friends
Candice
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved