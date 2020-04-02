My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Burrows-Myer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Marie Burrows-Myer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Marie Burrows-Myer Obituary
Cynthia Marie Burrows-Myer

Born: September 28, 1960

Died: March 31, 2020

Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Burrows-Myer, 59, of Ottawa passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Cindy was born on September 28, 1960 in Ottawa to Maynard and Jean (Budach) Myer. She was an RN and had worked for many years at Dr. McVay's office, Friendship Village, and many other places throughout the community. Cindy took great pride in her work and also loved swimming in the family pond, reading, drinking wine, caring for others, and cooking/baking. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her mother, Jean, of Marseilles, two children, Casey (Brittany) Burrows, of Linn Creek, MO and Shea Burrows, of Ottawa, a brother David Myer, of Marseilles, and fiancé, Dr. Mark McVay.

She was preceded in death by her father, Maynard Myer.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -