Cynthia Marie Burrows-Myer
Born: September 28, 1960
Died: March 31, 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Burrows-Myer, 59, of Ottawa passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Cindy was born on September 28, 1960 in Ottawa to Maynard and Jean (Budach) Myer. She was an RN and had worked for many years at Dr. McVay's office, Friendship Village, and many other places throughout the community. Cindy took great pride in her work and also loved swimming in the family pond, reading, drinking wine, caring for others, and cooking/baking. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her mother, Jean, of Marseilles, two children, Casey (Brittany) Burrows, of Linn Creek, MO and Shea Burrows, of Ottawa, a brother David Myer, of Marseilles, and fiancé, Dr. Mark McVay.
She was preceded in death by her father, Maynard Myer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later.
