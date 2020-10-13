Cynthia (Nordtvedt) Smothers
Born: June 18, 1958; in Ottawa, IL
Died: October 7, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Cynthia (Nordtvedt) Smothers, 62, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Public visitation will be from 12: 30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Social distancing and Face coverings will be required. Private services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor France Marcott, of the First Baptist Church, Ottawa, officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park.
Cynthia was born on June 18, 1958 in Ottawa to Willis and Doris (Luce) Nordtvedt. She was a 1976 Graduate of Ottawa Township High School. She worked as an office administrator and Accountant at Schuler Shook, Inc, in Chicago. She married John Smothers on Jan. 14, 1983 in Wheaton, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband, John, her mother, Doris, a daughter, Sarah Smothers, of LaGrange Park, IL, two sons, Jordan (Francesca) Smothers, of Portage, IN, and Joshua Smothers, of LaGrange Park, IL, four grandchildren, a brother, Greg (Erica) Nordtvedt, of Kenosha, WI, and a sister-in-law, Denise Nordtvedt, of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willis, and a brother, Steve.
Pallbearers will be: Jordan, Joshua, and Sarah Smothers, Greg, Chris, and Evan Nordtvedt.
Memorials may be directed to Brookfield Zoo.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433