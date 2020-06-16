Dale A. Maltas
Dale A. Maltas

Born: July 9, 1934; in Ottawa, IL

Died: June 13, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Dale A. Maltas, 85, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Due to the current circumstances, services were private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Carolyn Lukasick of Epworth United Methodist Church officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial was in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.

Dale was born July 9, 1934, in Ottawa, to Francis and Nellie (Haff) Maltas. In 1955, he married Barbara Heitl of West Allis, WI, who preceded him in death in 2014.

He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church. Dale was a laborer with Local 393 until his retirement. He was a member of the Marseilles Lions Club. He graduated from the Missouri Auction School, and he was a respected auctioneer in the community, often volunteering his time for charities.

Dale is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Ron) Johnson of Marseilles and Janet (David) Flaa of Morris; four sons, William of Clinton, IA, Timothy (Nancy) of Spring Valley, Mike (Joanne) of Streator and John (Sharon) of Ottawa; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Laura; his beloved wife, Barbara; four brothers, Arnold, Floyd, Gene, and Don; four sisters, Nola Sanders, Leila Seaborn, Dorothy Ferguson, and Marge Ott; and by one great-great-granddaughter, Megan.

Memorials may be given to Epworth United Methodist Church in Ottawa.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
