Dale Christensen
Born: August 24, 1952 in Ottawa, IL
Died: April 2, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Dale Christensen, 67, of Ottawa died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, at his home. Private services were held at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Dale was born on August 24, 1952 in Ottawa to Russell and Frances Eileen (Murry) Christensen. He married Paula Schou on July 6, 1974 at St. Mary?s Church in Streator. Dale was a lift truck operator, and worked for SnapOn Tools, Alcoa, and Clover. He was a member of St. Patrick?s Church in Ottawa. Dale was an avid Cubs fan. He was happiest when spending free time with his grandchildren, and going to Wrigley Field with his sons.
Dale is survived by his wife, Paula, two sons, Brian (Nina) Christensen, of Stoughton, WI and Mark (Heather) Christensen, of Madison, WI, two grandsons, Barret and Soren two brothers, Larry (Karen) Christensen, of Ottawa and Al (Carole) Christensen, of Florida, a sister Joan Chiavario, of Leland, a sister-in-law Ronda Christensen, and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Don Christensen, and a brother-in-law Ken Chiavario.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433