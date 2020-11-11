Dale L. MuellerBorn: July 29, 1941; in Streator, ILDied: November 7, 2020; in LaSalle, ILDale L. Mueller, 79 of Cornell passed away Saturday evening (November 7, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home, LaSalle.Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 12 noon at the Long Point Cemetery. The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Dale was born on July 29, 1941 in Streator to Leo J. and Margaret (Brown) Mueller. He married Maureen Berge on June 16, 1962. She survives.Also surviving are sons, William Mueller of Streator and Ryan (Dr. Elizabeth) Mueller of Cornell and a grandson Hayes Wilbur Mueller, brother, Leo D. Mueller of Oak Brook and sister, Donna (Roman) Kucinski of Gilbert, AZ and 3 nephews and 3 nieces.He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Mary in infancy.Dale graduated from Woodland High School in 1960. He served in the US Army from 1966 until 1968 in Vietnam. Dale retired from Owens Illinois Glass as a combustion Engineer and after retiring from Owens he was a was a driver for the St. Mary's Hospital Adult Day Care and lastly employed at Wheeler Grain in Long Point.Dale was a member of the Long Point United Methodist Church and the Streator American Legion and former member of the Streator Elks Lodge.Memorials may be made in his name to either the Long Point United Methodist Church or to the Illinois Veterans Home, LaSalle.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703