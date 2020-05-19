Dale mustered
Dale was born on April 29, 1954 to James and Frances (Yarusinsky) Mustered. He married the love of his life Maryann Holloway on May 1, 2004 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa.
Dale is survived by his wife, Maryann, his siblings Mike (Pam) Mustered, Mary Wiesbrock, and Paul (Sarah) Mustered; nieces Sarah (Vince) Evola, Leah (Brian) Hodgson, Lily Mustered and nephews Jimmy Mustered and John Mustered. He is also survived by his great nephews and niece.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances, and his grandparents Stephen and Mary Yarusinsky and Anna and Dale Mustered.
Dale attended Ottawa High School where he graduated in the class of 1973. He was a manager for the 1971 football team that went 9-0 and is a member of the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame. He was also an equipment manager for the Marquette football team for several years.
He worked at Caterpillar and Friendship Village, and was a Pinkerton guard. Dale was a member of the Ottawa Catholic Community, Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus, and the Moose. He was very proud of the medals he earned as an athlete in the Special Olympics. Throughout his life, he enjoyed following local and national politics.
Dale never met a stranger. He shared his passion for Chicago sports, especially his beloved Cubs, with everyone. He and Maryann shared a love for their cats. He will be greatly missed.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.