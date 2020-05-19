Dale Mustered
Dale mustered

Dale was born on April 29, 1954 to James and Frances (Yarusinsky) Mustered. He married the love of his life Maryann Holloway on May 1, 2004 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa.

Dale is survived by his wife, Maryann, his siblings Mike (Pam) Mustered, Mary Wiesbrock, and Paul (Sarah) Mustered; nieces Sarah (Vince) Evola, Leah (Brian) Hodgson, Lily Mustered and nephews Jimmy Mustered and John Mustered. He is also survived by his great nephews and niece.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances, and his grandparents Stephen and Mary Yarusinsky and Anna and Dale Mustered.

Dale attended Ottawa High School where he graduated in the class of 1973. He was a manager for the 1971 football team that went 9-0 and is a member of the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame. He was also an equipment manager for the Marquette football team for several years.

He worked at Caterpillar and Friendship Village, and was a Pinkerton guard. Dale was a member of the Ottawa Catholic Community, Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus, and the Moose. He was very proud of the medals he earned as an athlete in the Special Olympics. Throughout his life, he enjoyed following local and national politics.

Dale never met a stranger. He shared his passion for Chicago sports, especially his beloved Cubs, with everyone. He and Maryann shared a love for their cats. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
