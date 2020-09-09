Dan Biba, Jr
Born: April 1, 1984; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 5, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Dan Biba, Jr, age 36, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, September 5th at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Mata officiating. Interment will follow in St. Columba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Kevin Burress, Marcus Polancic, Steven Anderson, Kristian Rardin, Brian Sesto and Carlos Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be Noah Smith, Travis Knott and Sam Burress. All attending the visitation and funeral service are kindly requested to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Dan was born April 1, 1984 in Ottawa, Illinois, the son of Daniel J. and Mary (Burress) Biba, Sr. He married Lindsey Bohler November 8, 2008 at Senica Oak Ridge. Surviving are his loving wife, Lindsey and her parents, John Bohler and Kim and Kelly Rardin; his adoring children, Noah, Kendall and Kashton; his parents, Dan and Mary Biba, Sr.; and his sister, Michelle Biba. He also leaves grandmothers, Elizabeth Biba and Mary Jo Brevik. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Wesley Biba, Ernie Brevik, and Oatley and Barbara Burress.
Dan was employed by SABIC Innovative Plastics in Ottawa. He was a member of the Boilmaker Union. Dan Biba was one of a kind, to say the least. Anyone who crossed his path was a friend. His personality was as contagious as his smile. Dan could literally connect with any crowd one way or another. He was a hard headed spirit with a huge heart and a distinct love of music from Phish to Biggie and could dance accordingly. He had a love for dirt bikes and motorcycles. His pride and joy was his family. From football, coaching baseball to softball games, to dance recitals, to the open road and beach getaways with his wife, he was proud of the life he created.
Dan was a hard worker and provider, but was never too busy to help others. Dan could fix or build anything without question. Each day Dan worked hard to be a better man than he was the day before and some days were easier than others, but one thing is for certain, he wore his heart and feelings on his sleeve.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.