Daniel Joseph Burke II
Born: March 8, 1927
Died: July 31, 2020
Daniel Joseph Burke II, 93, of Ottawa passed away on Friday July 31, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 am, Tuesday, August 4 at St. Columba Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Dan was born on March 8, 1927 in Ottawa, IL to Daniel J and Emily Burke.
After receiving permission from his mother at age 17, he proudly joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Shamrock Bay for 2 years. After his service he returned and had a career at Libby Owens Ford (LOF) for almost 40 years. In 1950 he married Helen (Mitchell) for 47 years until her passing in 1997. Together with their family of six children, they enjoyed many camping trips to Devils Lake State Park. Dan was an avid camper, loved boating/sail boating and was devoted to the Boy Scouts of America serving as a scout master for over 10 years. Dan was very skillful with his hands having built the family home along with several boats the family enjoyed. In 1956 he was part of the group that formed Shoreline Boat Club. In 2000 he married Beverly (Underwood). Together they enjoyed dancing at the Moose and many camping adventures with the Good Sam club.
Dan is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Karen A. (Burke) Thumm, Patty (Julie McClone) Burke, and Laura E. (Eric) Jensen, son Timothy J. (Cyndi Gavin) Burke; daughter-in-law Pattie L. Burke; grandchildren, Daniel "Joey" (Bridget) Burke, Kelley (Josh) England, Bryan (Alyssa) Burke, Eric (Dr. Gabriella Paolucci) Gavin, Michael and Dr. Bianca Gavin, Todd and Travis Thumm; and great grandchildren , Danny, Jack, Benny, Lukas and Anneli; along with numerous other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen; sons Daniel J Burke III, and Kevin Burke.
Dan will be dearly missed by family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be directed to his family.
