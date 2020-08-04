1/1
Daniel Joseph Burke II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Burke II

Born: March 8, 1927

Died: July 31, 2020

Daniel Joseph Burke II, 93, of Ottawa passed away on Friday July 31, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 am, Tuesday, August 4 at St. Columba Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Dan was born on March 8, 1927 in Ottawa, IL to Daniel J and Emily Burke.

After receiving permission from his mother at age 17, he proudly joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Shamrock Bay for 2 years. After his service he returned and had a career at Libby Owens Ford (LOF) for almost 40 years. In 1950 he married Helen (Mitchell) for 47 years until her passing in 1997. Together with their family of six children, they enjoyed many camping trips to Devils Lake State Park. Dan was an avid camper, loved boating/sail boating and was devoted to the Boy Scouts of America serving as a scout master for over 10 years. Dan was very skillful with his hands having built the family home along with several boats the family enjoyed. In 1956 he was part of the group that formed Shoreline Boat Club. In 2000 he married Beverly (Underwood). Together they enjoyed dancing at the Moose and many camping adventures with the Good Sam club.

Dan is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Karen A. (Burke) Thumm, Patty (Julie McClone) Burke, and Laura E. (Eric) Jensen, son Timothy J. (Cyndi Gavin) Burke; daughter-in-law Pattie L. Burke; grandchildren, Daniel "Joey" (Bridget) Burke, Kelley (Josh) England, Bryan (Alyssa) Burke, Eric (Dr. Gabriella Paolucci) Gavin, Michael and Dr. Bianca Gavin, Todd and Travis Thumm; and great grandchildren , Danny, Jack, Benny, Lukas and Anneli; along with numerous other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen; sons Daniel J Burke III, and Kevin Burke.

Dan will be dearly missed by family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be directed to his family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved