Daniel Lee Hart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Lee Hart

Born: September 24, 1945

Died: May 14, 2020

Daniel Lee "Dan" Hart. 74, of rural Rushville, IL passed away Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista Twp. He was born Sept. 24, 1945 in Streator, IL. He was the son of John C. and Dorothy Lee Lahman Hart. Dan is survived by his mother of Streator, IL; (2) brothers David L. Hart of Streator, IL, Nathan Hart of Ottawa, IL; (4) Sisters, Rachel Handzus & husband Bernard of Dwight, IL, Renae Essman & husband John of Streator, IL, Rhonda Reynolds & husband Terry of Cambridge, IL, Lynn Headley & husband John of Stapleton, AL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, (2) brothers Randall Hart and Eric Peter Hart. He was an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and later went to work for ARAMCO Oil in Saudi Arabia for over 25 years. Private family graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 with Pastor Dennis Thorne officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by a U.S Army Honors Detail. Interment will follow. Memorials may be given to Schuyler Post #4 Avenue of Flags. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Worthington Funeral Home
331 West Washington Street
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved