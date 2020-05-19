Daniel Lee Hart
Born: September 24, 1945
Died: May 14, 2020
Daniel Lee "Dan" Hart. 74, of rural Rushville, IL passed away Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista Twp. He was born Sept. 24, 1945 in Streator, IL. He was the son of John C. and Dorothy Lee Lahman Hart. Dan is survived by his mother of Streator, IL; (2) brothers David L. Hart of Streator, IL, Nathan Hart of Ottawa, IL; (4) Sisters, Rachel Handzus & husband Bernard of Dwight, IL, Renae Essman & husband John of Streator, IL, Rhonda Reynolds & husband Terry of Cambridge, IL, Lynn Headley & husband John of Stapleton, AL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, (2) brothers Randall Hart and Eric Peter Hart. He was an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and later went to work for ARAMCO Oil in Saudi Arabia for over 25 years. Private family graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 with Pastor Dennis Thorne officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by a U.S Army Honors Detail. Interment will follow. Memorials may be given to Schuyler Post #4 Avenue of Flags. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com
Born: September 24, 1945
Died: May 14, 2020
Daniel Lee "Dan" Hart. 74, of rural Rushville, IL passed away Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista Twp. He was born Sept. 24, 1945 in Streator, IL. He was the son of John C. and Dorothy Lee Lahman Hart. Dan is survived by his mother of Streator, IL; (2) brothers David L. Hart of Streator, IL, Nathan Hart of Ottawa, IL; (4) Sisters, Rachel Handzus & husband Bernard of Dwight, IL, Renae Essman & husband John of Streator, IL, Rhonda Reynolds & husband Terry of Cambridge, IL, Lynn Headley & husband John of Stapleton, AL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, (2) brothers Randall Hart and Eric Peter Hart. He was an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and later went to work for ARAMCO Oil in Saudi Arabia for over 25 years. Private family graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 with Pastor Dennis Thorne officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by a U.S Army Honors Detail. Interment will follow. Memorials may be given to Schuyler Post #4 Avenue of Flags. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.