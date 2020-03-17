|
Darlene Ann Vargo
Born: January 9, 1941; in Ottawa, IL
Died: March 14, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Darlene Ann Vargo, 79, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Private Funeral services will be on Wednesday, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating.
Arrangements by the Ottawa Funeral Home . Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park.
Darlene was born January 9, 1941, in Ottawa, IL, to Orville L. and Lillyan E. (Hoffman) Grooms .
She married Richard Vargo on January 3, 1956 in Iowa. He died in 1998.
She was a member of St. Columba Church, Women of the Moose, Catholic Daughters of America, Altar & Rosary Society, American Legion Auxiliary, volunteer as Mrs. Santa, and for Halloween/recycling.
She is survived by her two Daughters, Sue (Craig) Manning, Sharon (John) Simpson, her Son Richard (Julie)Vargo; ten grandchildren Kevin, Sarah, Brandy, Courtney, Emily, Jennifer, Eric, Megan, Nicholas, Allison; and great grandchildren; one sisters, Florence Robinson.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, and parents, sisters Betty Thrush, Margery Norton, Alice Cavaletto, and Ethel Nixon.
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Brandy, and Sharon Simpson, Craig Teske, John Wheat, and Eric Manning.
Memorials may be directed to Donors Choice.
