Darlene E. Arroyo
Born: May 27, 1944
Died: May 24, 2020
Darlene E. Arroyo, lovingly known as "Porky", 75, of Streator passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence in Streator.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator.
Darlene preferred that everyone call her by her childhood nickname: Porky. In some strange and beautiful way, over the course of her lifetime, that nickname became a loving and endearing refrain for everyone who knew her. It was always fun to watch when she first met new people and she insisted that they call her Porky.
While this obituary states that Porky is dead, all who really knew and loved her know that, because of Jesus, she is more alive now than she ever was on this earth. While she was a bartender at the Cove Lounge, one of her dearest friends shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with her directly from the Bible. From that point on, she was a transformed woman. Her life as a follower of Jesus is her legacy and it will continue to ripple out to the generations to come for the glory of God. Porky loved God and people deeply all the way to the very end of her life. As a senior citizen, she often walked in the Streator Walmart to get exercise. Along the way, she made a lot of friends. She will be deeply missed by all those who had the blessing of knowing her.
To say that she was a big fan of Toby Keith would be an understatement.
Born May 27, 1944 in Streator she was the daughter of Frank and Eva (Phillips) Sauer. She was one of fourteen children. She married David Arroyo. He preceded her in death in 2008.
She is survived by a daughter, Janice (Fred) Wahl of Streator; a son, Bill (Stacy) Allison of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Erica Wahl, Tanner (Joanna) Wahl, Emily Allison, Bill (Lydia) Allison III, Aubrey, Josey, Libby, Sadey and Ivy Allison; great granddaughter, Penelope Wahl; a sister, Gayle (Dick) Huffines of Streator; a brother, Robert (Jeanene) Sauer of Streator; and numerous extended family, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and several brothers and sisters.
Born and raised in Streator she lived there her lifetime. She attended local schools.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in My Web Times on May 28, 2020.