Darlene E. Arroyo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene E. Arroyo

Born: May 27, 1944

Died: May 24, 2020

Darlene E. Arroyo, lovingly known as "Porky", 75, of Streator passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence in Streator.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator.

Darlene preferred that everyone call her by her childhood nickname: Porky. In some strange and beautiful way, over the course of her lifetime, that nickname became a loving and endearing refrain for everyone who knew her. It was always fun to watch when she first met new people and she insisted that they call her Porky.

While this obituary states that Porky is dead, all who really knew and loved her know that, because of Jesus, she is more alive now than she ever was on this earth. While she was a bartender at the Cove Lounge, one of her dearest friends shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with her directly from the Bible. From that point on, she was a transformed woman. Her life as a follower of Jesus is her legacy and it will continue to ripple out to the generations to come for the glory of God. Porky loved God and people deeply all the way to the very end of her life. As a senior citizen, she often walked in the Streator Walmart to get exercise. Along the way, she made a lot of friends. She will be deeply missed by all those who had the blessing of knowing her.

To say that she was a big fan of Toby Keith would be an understatement.

Born May 27, 1944 in Streator she was the daughter of Frank and Eva (Phillips) Sauer. She was one of fourteen children. She married David Arroyo. He preceded her in death in 2008.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice (Fred) Wahl of Streator; a son, Bill (Stacy) Allison of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Erica Wahl, Tanner (Joanna) Wahl, Emily Allison, Bill (Lydia) Allison III, Aubrey, Josey, Libby, Sadey and Ivy Allison; great granddaughter, Penelope Wahl; a sister, Gayle (Dick) Huffines of Streator; a brother, Robert (Jeanene) Sauer of Streator; and numerous extended family, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and several brothers and sisters.

Born and raised in Streator she lived there her lifetime. She attended local schools.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved