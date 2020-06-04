Dave WilliamsDave (DW) Williams, 91, departed this earth on Monday 1st of June 2020 in Streator, IL.Dave was the son of Mary Edwards and Dave Williams. Dave united in holy matrimony with Malissa on January 15, 1947. Through this blessed union four children were born, Ethel, Charles, William and Queen.He was formerly employed at Penn Central Railroad for 30 years.Dave leaves to cherish his memory are his loving kids, William C. (Nirmeen)Williams of Streator, Queen (Robert) Carver of Ottawa, Earlene (late Charles) Williams of Streator, sisters Estalla Westbrook of Streator and Inez Robinson of Chicago, 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandkids and 16 great great grandkids, a host of cousins, family and friendsHe was preceded in death by his mother, father, wife, daughter Ethel, son Charles and 4 grandchildren.Private family services will be held at the Winterrowd Funeral Home and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be Terrell Shepherd, Patrick Williams, Tevin Williams, Christopher Williams, Garret Williams and Michael Mauk. Honorary will be Morris Washington, Justin McLaughlin and Victor Wiliniski.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703