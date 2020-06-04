Dave Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dave Williams

Dave (DW) Williams, 91, departed this earth on Monday 1st of June 2020 in Streator, IL.

Dave was the son of Mary Edwards and Dave Williams. Dave united in holy matrimony with Malissa on January 15, 1947. Through this blessed union four children were born, Ethel, Charles, William and Queen.

He was formerly employed at Penn Central Railroad for 30 years.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory are his loving kids, William C. (Nirmeen)Williams of Streator, Queen (Robert) Carver of Ottawa, Earlene (late Charles) Williams of Streator, sisters Estalla Westbrook of Streator and Inez Robinson of Chicago, 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandkids and 16 great great grandkids, a host of cousins, family and friends

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, wife, daughter Ethel, son Charles and 4 grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the Winterrowd Funeral Home and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Terrell Shepherd, Patrick Williams, Tevin Williams, Christopher Williams, Garret Williams and Michael Mauk. Honorary will be Morris Washington, Justin McLaughlin and Victor Wiliniski.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved