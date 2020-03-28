My Web Times Obituaries
|
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle - LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
David B. Stiles

David B. Stiles Obituary
David B. Stiles

Born: April 29, 1949; in Ottawa, IL

Died: March 27, 2020; in LaSalle, IL

David B. Stiles, 70, of LaSalle, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.

Mr. Stiles was born April 29, 1949 in Ottawa to Alfred and Gertrude (Baier) Stiles.

Survivors include his daughter, Tamara (Les) Finley of Peru; his son, Shawn (Kristina) Stiles of Peru and three grandchildren, Phalen Bertalot, Dallas Baker and Bishop Stiles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Alan Rexroat and John Stiles.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Remember
