David E. Purcell
David Edward Purcell, 52, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
David was born in the fall of 1967 in Ottawa, IL, to Edward L. Purcell and Judith A. (Poundstone). David graduated from Ottawa Township High School in 1985. Growing up, David played little league and basketball. As a teen, he enjoyed discovering new bands and attending concerts.
After high school, David went on to earn his B.S. in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Northern Illinois University in 1990. While at college, David joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, where he formed many friendships, most of which are still in-tact today. Following college, David earned his M.B.A. from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2003, where he was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and the International Business Honor Society.
Following college, David had a successful 20-year career within plastics engineering, working for Owens-Brockway, Bucher, Krauss Maffei Corp., Bulk Molding Compounds, Inc. and Wittmann Battenfeld, Inc., before moving into his current role as President and CEO of WAFIOS Machinery Corporation. In charge of the US division which is headquartered in Branford, CT, David's leadership of WAFIOS Machinery Corporation for the past 9 years brought the company to new heights, markets and success. His involvement in industry trade groups touched many customers and friends. David shaped WMC and WAFIOS group with his positive attitude to life, unique leadership style and innovative ideas. He truly respected each and every WAFIOS customer; indeed, he respected everyone. He loved his work and every interaction was meaningful, purposeful and in the spirit of fairness. The industry will miss his presence dearly.
David leaves behind his wife, Heather Rowe-Purcell of Branford, CT. While only recently married, they enjoyed more than seven years together as a couple boating, traveling, running, golf, skiing and mountain biking. He also leaves behind his two sons Cole and Ben Purcell, two step-children Onna and Samuel Gott, sister Heather Purcell-Bushno (Craig) niece Skyler, mother-in-law Susan Rowe, sister-in-laws Beth Mullen (Paul) nieces Kate and Clare, nephew Matt, Carrie Rowe (Jim), and step-brother Kurt Zwanzig, as well as many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends and colleagues.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
David's greatest joy in life was being a father to Ben and Cole, and then to Onna and Sam. The memories, stories and photographs with his wife and children are a window into a life filled with faith, love, support and Sunday family dinners. His friendships ran wide and deep, and the loss of such a great man is felt by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to*
New England Donor Services, 60 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451
Ottawa YMCA, attn. Joe Capece, 201 E. Jackson St, Ottawa, IL 61350
North Haven Congregational Church, 28 Church St, North Haven, CT 06473
Woods Hole Oceanographic Inst., 266 Woods Hole Rd, Woods Hole, MA 02543
*Please refer to "David Purcell" in the memo line.
Services in both Branford, CT and Ottawa, IL will be announced at a later date. Cremation services were provided by W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.wsclancy.com
Published in My Web Times on May 16, 2020.