Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
David F. Abbey

David F. Abbey Obituary
David F. Abbey

Born: July 26, 1936; in Deer Park, IL

Died: April 15, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

David F. Abbey, 83, of Streator passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion in Ottawa.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Streator.

Public services will be held at a later date.

Born July 26, 1936 in Deer Park he was the son of Dwight and Mabel (Houtz) Abbey. He married Carol J. Munson on January 18, 1968 in Streator. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2013.

He is survived by daughters, Christine (David) Tkach of Streator and Tamara (Rick) Abbey-White of Mendota; a son, David D. (Lisa) Abbey of Streator; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchild; and a sister in law, Phyllis Abbey of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters, Beverly Gruber and Audrey Moore; and a brother, Charles Abbey.

He attended Deer Park Grade School and graduated from Tonica High School.

He owned and operated Abbey Equipment and Service, a heavy equipment dealership for many years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Starved Rock Yacht Club for many years.

Dave loved spending time with his grandchildren and especially following their sports activities.

Memorials may be directed to the .

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
