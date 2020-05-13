David G. Nelson
Born: February 27, 1950
Died: May 11, 2020
David G. Nelson, 70, of Marseilles, formerly of Serena, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Aperion Care Center in Marseilles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Ellwood, IL. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He was born February 27, 1950, in Aurora, IL, to Sam and Ida (Ness) Nelson. On May 21, 1977, he married JoAnne Meyer of Montgomery, IL.
David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the K.V. Elliott American Legion Post #67 in Sheridan. He was employed as a Union laborer for over thirty years. He loved to watch his grandchildren play baseball.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; one daughter, Amy (Bradley) Figenbaum of Marseilles; one son, Charles (Nathan Mercer) Nelson of LaSalle; four grandchildren, Dakotah, Levi, Colter, and Kilah Figenbaum; and one sister, Delores (Larry) Becker of Yorkville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy.
Memorials may be given to the LaSalle County Veterans Home or the K.V. Elliott American Legions Post #67.
