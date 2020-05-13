David G. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Nelson

Born: February 27, 1950

Died: May 11, 2020

David G. Nelson, 70, of Marseilles, formerly of Serena, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Aperion Care Center in Marseilles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Ellwood, IL. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He was born February 27, 1950, in Aurora, IL, to Sam and Ida (Ness) Nelson. On May 21, 1977, he married JoAnne Meyer of Montgomery, IL.

David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the K.V. Elliott American Legion Post #67 in Sheridan. He was employed as a Union laborer for over thirty years. He loved to watch his grandchildren play baseball.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; one daughter, Amy (Bradley) Figenbaum of Marseilles; one son, Charles (Nathan Mercer) Nelson of LaSalle; four grandchildren, Dakotah, Levi, Colter, and Kilah Figenbaum; and one sister, Delores (Larry) Becker of Yorkville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy.

Memorials may be given to the LaSalle County Veterans Home or the K.V. Elliott American Legions Post #67.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved