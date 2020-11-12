David M. Baima jr.
Born: November 20, 1989
Died: November 7, 2020
David Michael Baima, Jr., 30, of Wedron passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 13 at Ottawa Funeral Home. A graveside funeral will follow at DeBolt Cemetery in Wedron at 1 p.m., with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Due to CDC and local restrictions, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
David was born November 20, 1989, in Peru to David M. Baima, Sr. and Chris (Anderson) Baima. He worked as a union pipe fitter for Local 597 and was a former volunteer with Serena Fire Department. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fixing anything and everything electric. He was always working on something and was skilled at carpentry, concrete, and mechanics. David was kind and caring, and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a wonderful person who would do anything for anyone. He was loved and will be missed by everyone.
He is survived by his parents, David (Michelle) Baima, Sr. and Chris (Dave Gossar) Baima, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Mary Anderson and his paternal grandparents, William and Bernadine Baima.
Pallbearers will be Justin Wieland, Sean McGuire, Sean Stoewsand, Denver Kempiak, Wesley Boodock, and Tim Fessler. Honorary pallbearers will be Garry Fessler.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
